Pipe falls off truck, injures construction worker along Highway 169

- A construction worker was sent to the hospital after a large pipe fell off a truck at the Highway 169 and Bren Road project site on the Edina-Minnetonka border. The accident happened just after 2:30 p.m.

Ames Construction said the pipe that fell on the worker weighed 2,500 to 2,600 pounds.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident. Edina police were first to respond and confirmed the injured worker was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Updated information will be posted here when available.

Highway 169 between Bren Road and 7th Street is closed for a 10-month project to replace the Nine Mile Creek bridge. MNDOT started the construction during the winter because it is easier to take out the bridge when the swamp is frozen.

During construction, Highway 169 will be reduced to only one lane southbound from Excelsior Boulevard to 7th Street and northbound from Highway 62 to Bren Road. The entrance ramp from westbound Interstate 394 to southbound Highway 169 will also be closed until October.