2 Minnesota lawmakers want SWLRT money spent elsewhere

- A pair of Republican state lawmakers announced a resolution to the Secretary of Transportation requesting $929 million in federal funding for Southwest Light Rail Transit be redirected to other transportation projects in Minnesota.

Sen. David Osmek (R-Mound) and Rep. Linda Runbeck (R-Circle Pines) would rather see that money go toward roads and bridges across the state than to one transit project they say wouldn’t benefit most Minnesotans.

If passed by the Minnesota Legislature, the resolution would be delivered to the United States Secretary of Transportation and Minnesota’s congressional delegation for consideration.