Highland Park JCC evacuated after bomb threat

- The Jewish Community Center in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul was evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat. St. Paul police confirmed that students were moved to nearby fire station while officers cleared the building.

In their sweep of the building, St. Paul police found no bombs and no dangerous devices. The center reopened just after noon.

Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, released the following statement on the incident:

“The St. Paul JCC was safely evacuated this morning after a bomb threat was received over the phone. Leadership at the St. Paul JCC showed a tremendous poise in responding to this incident. JCC’s confirmed 4 states received similar bomb threats today. The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas is working in close cooperation with law enforcement and appreciates their quick response to this incident. Please respect law enforcement as they continue to investigate this incident.”

Mayor Chris Coleman and St. Paul City Councilman Chris Tolbert today released the following statement:

“This morning’s incident at the Jewish Community Center was something we all fear – but it also demonstrated the strength of our community. We are grateful for the Jewish Community Center staff and our police and firefighters who worked quickly to ensure the safety of all involved. Our hearts are with the families of the 190 children and their caregivers – people of every faith – who had to be evacuated. While no one was physically hurt, we know that it will take time for you and your children to feel safe. Know that your safety is our top priority and our law enforcement personnel will remain vigilant in the days and weeks ahead as we seek out those responsible. To be clear – these actions have no place in St. Paul, and they have no place in our country. Our nation is feeling the weight of division, but now more than ever we must support each other, for the only way we move forward is together. We will stand in solidarity with the Jewish community against any who try to sow the seeds of hate in our midst.”

A Jewish community center in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin was also evacuated Monday for the second time in several weeks. Since early January, roughly 50 JCCs in 26 states have received bomb threats, forcing their evacuations. Most of the threats happened on Jan. 9, Jan. 18 and Jan. 31.

The Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park, Minnesota was evacuated during the wave of threats on Jan. 18.