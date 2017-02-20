Maplewood mayor calls for meeting after Stargate nightclub shooting News Maplewood mayor calls for meeting after Stargate nightclub shooting Maplewood Mayor Nora Slawik has called for a special meeting to discuss the shooting at Stargate nightclub that left 5 people injured. The mayor wants the city to consider possible sanctions and the establishment of new conditions.

The special meeting of the Maplewood City Council will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8:00 a.m. at Maplewood City Hall.

Of the 30 to 60 shots that were fired Friday night, Maplewood police say most missed their target, shattering windows and hitting cars.

"The shots all appear to have happened outside -- no shots fired, as far as we can tell, inside," said Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell. "Everything was outside."

According to the Maplewood police, 5 people were injured and are all expected to survive.

This is the most recent incident at the Stargate bar and nightclub, an establishment that has earned itself a reputation many of its neighbors would like to forget.

Before Friday, city leaders were already planning to meet and discuss the club's future at the end of the month, but that meeting has now been moved up. Local business owners worry the violence will take its toll.

"Obviously this is a massive public safety concern," said Schnell.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are searching for suspects. Until further notice, the Stargate bar and nightclub will remain shut down.