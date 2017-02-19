Bake sale for Syrian refugees brings culture, community together News Bake sale for Syrian refugees brings culture and community together A bake sale for Syrian refugees allows people to share culture, and bring the community together. Fox 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- No matter where you come from, there is one delicious universal language: food.

That's why at today's bake sale for Syrian refugees, traditional treats like baklava and babuskha helped overcome borders and boundaries.

"So you know for people not knowing a Muslim person before, this is a great chance for them to get in close proximity with one, just to talk, converse, you know, with a person, get to know each other. So this is a community-building activity," said Tan Jakwani, an organizer of Syrian Sweet Bake Sale.

Just ask Nancy who met Eman Aposhana over coffee and sweets after helping her settle into America just seven months ago.

"They served us coffee, and we cried together a little bit, because we asked them their story. And so it was a sensitive situation for them and emotional for us. And Tracy and I looked at each other and I said, 'We can't let these girls go, we need to adopt them,' and that's how it started," said Nancy Speidel, another organizer.

Now, they consider themselves family.

"She's my aunt now," said Aposhana.

"Yes we claim to be family now, absolutely," said Speidel.

Aposhana says being a refugee is tough, but her friendship with Nancy has been a piece of cake.

"When I came here, I didn't feel like this. I feel depression at first, but after I met Nancy, everything is different now," said Aposhana.

And even though satisfying a craving is a sweet bonus, this bake sale is more about community, sharing culture, and helping refugees build a life in a new place.

"It's great. Thank you for welcoming us here in your community. Thank you, you give us hope now," said Aposhana.