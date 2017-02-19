2 identified in apparent murder-suicide in Rosemount, Minn.

- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man and the woman found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Rosemount, Minnesota Friday.

Alicia Keilen, 34, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s report. Her death was ruled a homicide. The second victim, 43-year-old Justin Keilen, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found the bodies when they were sent to a home on the 3700 block of 154th Street West for a welfare check.