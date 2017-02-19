Man treated for life threatening head injury after bar fight

- A man suffered a life threatening head injury during a bar fight in Watertown, Minnesota Friday night.

Carver county sheriff’s deputies were called to Riverside Bar around 11:23 a.m. Witnesses told police the victim, identified as Derrick Sommerfeld, 32, of Bloomington, and his sibling had been fighting. The suspect punched Sommerfeld, knocking him to the ground and rendering him unconscious.

Sommerfeld was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with a life threatening head injury.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man from Ostego, left the scene. He returned a short time later and acknowledged his involvement in the incident. He was arrested for first degree assault.

The incident remains under investigation.