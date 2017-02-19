Wisconsin car chase ends with homicide suspect dead in Minnesota crash

- The Chisago County sheriff’s office SWAT team was called around 2 a.m. Sunday to assist in dealing with a homicide suspect who crashed on Highway 8 in Taylors Falls after a chase that spanned more than 50 miles.

The homicide suspect was armed and considered very dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

The scene is now secure, and Highway 8 from Herberg Road to Interstate Park has reopened after being shut down for investigation.

Responding to the call

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, the St. Croix County sheriff's office responded to 733 North Meadow Drive in Hudson Township on a report of a violent domestic dispute with a 28-year-old man who stabbed a family member and beat another with a stick.

According to a press release, the family (except for the mother) had taken shelter in a garage on the property.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the mother was still inside the residence along with the armed sibling. Deputies located the mother who was suffering obvious stab wounds, and they removed her from the residence and took her to a waiting ambulance. She was then pronounced deceased.

The mother has been identified as 49-year-old Charlene Wold. After searching the area, deputies were unable to locate the suspect at the scene.

Deputies determined that the suspect was likely driving a White Pontiac Grand Am and had fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival.

The investigation concluded that the suspect was 28-year-old Logan T. Reese of 745 1st Street in Glenwood City, Wisconsin.

Shortly before 1 a.m., as deputies were driving to Reese's address, the St. Croix County 911 Center received a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a fire in the suspect’s apartment.

An officer with the Woodville Wisconsin Police Department spotted a white Pontiac Grand Am driving onHighway 12. As the officer followed the suspect vehicle and waited for additional units to arrive, the suspect shot out of his vehicle in the direction of the Woodville Officer.

The Woodville Officer then "activated his emergency equipment and engaged in a pursuit of the suspect," according to the press release.

Several other agencies helped in the chase and in deflating Reese's tires.

The pursuit covered more than 50 miles through St. Croix and Polk Counties in Wisconsin and ended in Chisago County, Minnesota. During the pursuit the suspect fired multiple rounds at law enforcement before crashing into a median barrier on Highway 8 in Chisago County, Minnesota.

Upon crashing, the suspect fired more shots.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Reese was found dead inside his vehicle with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation for the occurrences in Wisconsin and the Chisago County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation for Minnesota.

No other information is being released at this time.

The St. Croix County sheriff's office released the following statement: “Our hearts go out to the family in this case. I would also like to thank the various agencies who assisted and continue to assist my office with this investigation” said St. Croix County Sheriff John Shilts.