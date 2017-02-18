Trump promises new immigration policies, hundreds march News Trump promises new immigration policies, hundreds march Hundreds of people took to the streets in Minneapolis on Saturday to march in protest of President Donald Trump's policies on immigration. This included his executive orders on a border wall and refugees.

Despite rulings from the judiciary, the president said he will continue to fight for his policies. Protesters promise to continue fighting against them.

The protest occurred hours before Trump appeared at a campaign-style rally in central Florida to double down on his immigration proposals. Trump said he is making these policies in order to protect United States borders and keep the country safe.

“I’m also here to tell you about our plans for the future, and they’re big, and they’re bold and it’s what our country is all about,” said Trump to a friendly crowd in Melbourne, Florida.

After a series of courts blocked the implementation of a temporary travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries, the president’s plans include a revised executive order.

“I’ve taken decisive action to keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country,” said Trump.

At the rally, President Trump read from a federal statute on presidential powers on immigration and criticized the judges that previously ruled against his executive order.

“So, basically the president has the right to keep people out if he feels it’s not in the best interest of our country,” Trump said to the crowd.

Protesters in Minneapolis said the president will have a fight on his hands if he continues with not only the temporary travel ban, but also the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Marchers on Saturday chanted, “stand up, fight back!” And “no ban, no wall!” during the protest.

The group lead by the Anti-War Committee marched down Lake St. and Bloomington Avenue.

Marchers shared concern about a ban on refugee travel to the U.S. and recent immigration raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, otherwise known as ICE Agents.

“I think what we’re demonstrating, literally, today, is that this is what the people want,” protester Meredith Aby-Keirstead told Fox 9’s Samuel King. “We want the resistance to Trump’s agenda. Whether or not that’s on the congressional floor, whether that’s on the street, whether it’s at the airport.”

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly also spoke up about Trump’s new immigration policies. Kelly said “it’s a good assumption” that any new order from President Trump would allow those with green cards and visas to enter the United States.

