Two bodies found in Rosemount home with gunshot wounds

A man and a woman from Dakota County were found dead in a Rosemount home on Friday, according to police.

Officers were sent to check on a resident, but instead found two people, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

A weapon was found next to one of the bodies, and police do not believe anybody else was involved.

Rosemount police officials do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

The bodies of the man, 43, and woman, 34, were brought to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office for examination and identification.

Names will not be released until officials have located the families of the victims.