Five injured in nightclub shooting in Maplewood News Five injured in nightclub shooting in Maplewood Remnants of Friday night's shooting litter the parking lot of Stargate Nightclub in Maplewood: beer bottles, food plates and bullet holes.

Of the 30 to 60 shots that were fired, police say most missed their target, shattering windows and hitting cars.

"The shots all appear to have happened outside, no shots fired, as far as we can tell, inside," said Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell. "Everything was outside."

According to the Maplewood police, five people were injured and are all expected to survive.

This is the most recent incident at the Stargate bar and nightclub, an establishment that has earned itself a reputation many of its neighbors would like to forget.

"We have bullets in the door, I think they are trying to take it out," local business owner Ahmed Mahfouz told Fox 9's Jack Highberger. "I'm a little worried of course because this is the only business I have."

Before Friday, city leaders were already planning to meet and discuss the club's future at the end of the month, but Schnell believes the meeting may be moved up.

Local business owners worry the violence will take its toll.

"Obviously this is a massive public safety concern," said Schnell.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are searching for suspects. Until further notice, the Stargate bar and nightclub will remain shut down.