Two injured after 30-60 shots fired at Stargate in Maplewood

- Two people are injured after 30-60 shots were fired early Saturday morning at Stargate Nightclub in Maplewood, Minnesota, according to police.

The club was immediately closed until further notice.

According to Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell, the 30 to 60 gunshots were fired by multiple shooters. He said that currently, the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

"An officer says he could hear one of the bullets pass by his ear. It's amazing not more people have been shot in this situation," he said.

Officers were already in the area responding to a previous disturbance nearby when they saw dozens running out of the club.

Schnell said police believe all the shots were fired outside of the club. He said that several vehicles in the parking lot that were struck and that many shots were also fired from cars leaving the scene.

According to Schnell, the Mayor and city council were planning to discuss Stargate's future in a meeting on Feb. 27, but he expects the meeting to happen much sooner now.

Officers are also investigating two other nearby incidents that are likely connected to the shooting, Schnell said. One of them involves a car accident that may have happened as cars were leaving the parking lot.

Both the St. Paul Police Department and Roseville Police Department assisted with the investigation.

There haven't been any arrests, but Schnell said they are questioning people.