Peeps flavored Oreos coming to Walmart

A new flavor of Oreo is heading to a Walmart store near you.

Nabisco is releasing "Peeps Oreo Sandwich Cookies" that combine the flavors of golden Oreo cookies with a marshmallow Peeps-flavored filling.

The new snacks are coming to Walmart store shelves on February 22.

Walmart lists the cookies online for about $4.49 per 10.7-ounce package.

And have no fear, as Peeps-flavored milk already exists for your Oreo dipping pleasure.

NEXT ARTICLE: McDonald's bringing Chocolate Shamrock Shake to its menu