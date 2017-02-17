Explosion at school bus garage in Rochester injures 1, damages 5 buses

- A fiery explosion at a First Student school bus maintenance garage in Rochester sent one person to the hospital and severely damaged five school buses, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded to the garage on the 2000 block of 32 Ave NW at 4:05 p.m.

Fire officials discovered the bus that caught fire inside the garage was powered by liquid propane and a cylinder inside it exploded.

Five employees were inside the building at the time, four got out safely, while one person was injured and taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems St. Mary's.

Fires broke out in several parts in the building, but crews were able to put out the fire in about an hour. The maintenance side of the building suffered severe damage, but the firefighters prevented the fire from reaching the office area.

The explosion blew out the overhead garage doors and the building was expanded outward in several areas.

Officials estimate the preliminary damage is worth more than $250,000.

The fire is under investigation by the Rochester Fire Marshal's Office.