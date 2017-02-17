Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver pleads guilty to extreme DUI

- Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd has pleaded guilty to extreme DUI.

Floyd was arrested in Scottsdale in December and charged with seven counts, including extreme DUI and failure to obey a police officer. Scottsdale police body camera footage showed Floyd passed out behind the wheel at the intersection of Camelback Road and Goldwater.

Tests showed his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit and the Cardinals released Floyd following his arrest. He was then signed by the New England Patriots.

On February 16, Floyd began serving his sentence at Maricopa County Jail. Floyd will spend 24 days there and then another 96 on house arrest, according to court documents.

Floyd will also pay a $5,000 fine and finish 30 hours of community service and attended alcohol abuse classes.