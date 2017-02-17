Chicago Amtrak officer charged with murder of Minneapolis man

 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Posted:Feb 17 2017 11:47AM CST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 01:27PM CST

CHICAGO (AP) -- Prosecutors have charged an Amtrak police officer in the shooting death of a Minneapolis man outside Chicago's Union Station.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office announced Friday that 31-year-old LaRoyce Tankson surrendered to police Thursday. He has been charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 8 shooting of 25-year-old Chad Robertson, who died Wednesday.

Robertson was taking a bus from Memphis, Tennessee, to Minneapolis and was on a stopover in Chicago when the shooting occurred.

According to his relatives, the transit officer fired at Robertson as he ran during an encounter.

Amtrak and Tankson have not responded to phone messages left Friday seeking comment.

The Robertsons' attorney has said the family is considering a wrongful death lawsuit.

Tankson is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

