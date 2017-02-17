Spring-like weather has some metro golf courses opening for President's Day weekend

- Because of the fantastic weather expected over the next few days, over a dozen golf courses are set to open over President’s Day weekend. While many are open starting Friday, there are a few that wait till Saturday or even Sunday before the first clubs of the season get a whack at the course. Here is a list of golf courses in and around the metro that have scheduled openings. Many of these courses are weather dependent and course condition dependent, so you will need to call the course or visit their website for the latest info…

Bunker Hills Golf Club - Driving Range is open daily from 8-6

Braemar Golf Course - Driving Range will be open from 10-5

Cedar Creek Golf Course - The driving range will be opening Friday at 10:00 a.m. The golf course will be open Saturday and Sunday for an 11:00 a.m. shotgun event (be here by 10:30 a.m.). You must sign up through TwinCitiesGolf.com before you arrive.

Chomonix Golf Club - Driving Range will be open starting 10am Saturday to dusk

Cleary Lake Regional Park – Driving Range is open daily 10am to sunset

Glen Lake Golf and Practice Center – Driving Range is open daily 10am to sunset

Gross National Golf Club - Driving Range will be open 10am to dusk

Hiawatha Golf Club - Driving Range will be open 10am to dusk

Mendota Heights Par-3 Golf Course - Weather Permitting

Oak Marsh Golf Club - Practice range is open daily at Noon

The Ponds at Battle Creek – Driving Range open Friday at Noon, Saturday at 10am, weather dependent thereafter.

Southern Hills Golf Club – Presidents Day. Walking only, weather permitting.

Stonebrooke Golf Club - Waters Edge - Driving Range and 9-hole executive course will open 10am. No tee times, first come first serve

Summit Golf Club - Par 3 and Driving Range will open at 11am. Walking only.

Tanners Brook Golf Club - Walking only, no carts. Sunday will be an 11:30 AM shotgun. Tee times beginning Friday at 10AM