On Jacob's birthday, Wetterling family shares thank you letter

- Jacob Wetterling would have been 39 years old on Feb. 17, 2017 if not for the tragic events that unfolded on October 22, 1989. To mark Jacob's birthday, the Wetterling family will share a letter in the St. Cloud Times, thanking everyone who has shown them kindness and support over the years, particularly in the wake of the events last fall.

#11forJacob

Be fair

Be kind

Be understanding

Be honest

Be thankful

Be a good sport

Be joyful

Be generous

Be gentle with others

Be positive

Thank you letter from the Wetterlings

The Wetterling Family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the love, kindness, prayers, generosity and support of our family and the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center. Jacob had a lot to live for and with all of your help, we know his ideals are continuing to help build a safer world for all children. We’d like to, but we just can’t personally thank all of the wonderful people who have reached out in love and sympathy. Please know that your love is so appreciated. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for sharing Jacob’s Hope and for helping us through this difficult time.

With deep gratitude,

Jerry, Patty, Amy, Trevor, Carmen and all of our extended families