18-year-old student arrested for vandalizing U of M desk with swastika

- University of Minnesota police arrested an 18-year-old University of Minnesota student suspected of vandalizing a desk with a swastika in a public area in the 17th Avenue Residence Hall.

Police arrested the man on charges of criminal damage to property with bias.

According to the police report, the incident happened on Tuesday, February 7. A housing staff member reported it to an officer.

Since December, there have been at least seven reports of anti-Semitic drawings or graffiti.

A separate incident reported last week involved anti-Semitic drawings on a white board of a Jewish student's dorm room.