MSFA CEO Ted Mondale resigns following Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen's resignation

- The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority CEO and Executive Director has resigned. The announcement comes hours after MSFA Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen’s resignation.

Statement from Ted Mondale, CEO and Executive Director of the MSFA:

Six years ago I was appointed to by the Governor as the Chair of the MSFC to get the Metrodome roof fixed, see a new stadium bill to fruition, and then to be the CEO and Executive Director of the MSFA to assist in building an iconic stadium where youth sports would have the finest facility that we could offer.

I have been honored to be part of a great group of talented and dedicated individuals who put their hearts and souls in to developing this stadium, every day and through many nights. I am proud to have had the opportunity to have worked with them all.

I feel good about my work, but it is time to move on.