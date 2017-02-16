Day Without Immigrants in Minneapolis-St. Paul: List and live updates

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - On Thursday, businesses across the country are taking part in a “Day Without Immigrants.” The move is to show the country how important immigrants are to America’s economy and way of life. In St. Paul, many are taking part in a walk to the State Capitol.
Dozens of businesses are closed in Minnesota. The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee lists these businesses as closed.
Businesses closed:
Las Mojarras
Panadería San Miguel
La Alborada
Mercado Central
Avandaros
Mi Boleto
La Poblanita
Intermaco
Taqueria La Hacienda
Super Mercado Morelia
La Mexicana
Los Ocampo
El Nuevo Rodeo
Gorditas el Gordo
Merlins Rest (will not have kitchen open)
El Chinelo Market
Los Hornos Del Rey
Taco Taxi
Los Gallos (all 15 locations)
La Loma
World Street Kitchen
Milk Jam
Brasa (Minneapolis location)
Al Vento Hola Arepa
Mesa Pizza (all locations)
Sonora Grill
Victor's 1959 Cafe
Boca Chica Restaurante y Cantina & Boca Chica Taco House
Tinto Cocina + Cantina
Pimento Jamaican Kitchen
All of Hector Ruiz' restaurants, including La Fresca, Costa Blanca Bistro, Cafe Ena, and Rincon 38
Zen Box Izakaya
All Blue Plate Restaurants, including The Lowry, Mercury Dining Room, The Longfellow Grill, Edina Grill, The Freehouse, 3 Squares, Groveland Tap, Highland Grill, and Bottle Rocket
In addition, staff at all of Kim Bartmann's restaurants (Tiny Diner, Bryant Lake Bowl, Pat's Tap, Barbette, Bearcat) have been issued a letter in both Spanish and English informing them that they may participate in the strike without repercussion at work.