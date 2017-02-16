Day Without Immigrants in Minneapolis-St. Paul: List and live updates

- On Thursday, businesses across the country are taking part in a “Day Without Immigrants.” The move is to show the country how important immigrants are to America’s economy and way of life. In St. Paul, many are taking part in a walk to the State Capitol.

Dozens of businesses are closed in Minnesota. The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee lists these businesses as closed.

Businesses closed:

Las Mojarras

Panadería San Miguel

La Alborada

Mercado Central

Avandaros

Mi Boleto

La Poblanita

Intermaco

Taqueria La Hacienda

Super Mercado Morelia

La Mexicana

Los Ocampo

El Nuevo Rodeo

Gorditas el Gordo

Merlins Rest (will not have kitchen open)

El Chinelo Market

Los Hornos Del Rey

Taco Taxi

Los Gallos (all 15 locations)

La Loma

World Street Kitchen

Milk Jam

Brasa (Minneapolis location)

Al Vento Hola Arepa

Mesa Pizza (all locations)

Sonora Grill

Victor's 1959 Cafe

Boca Chica Restaurante y Cantina & Boca Chica Taco House

Tinto Cocina + Cantina

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

All of Hector Ruiz' restaurants, including La Fresca, Costa Blanca Bistro, Cafe Ena, and Rincon 38

Zen Box Izakaya

All Blue Plate Restaurants, including The Lowry, Mercury Dining Room, The Longfellow Grill, Edina Grill, The Freehouse, 3 Squares, Groveland Tap, Highland Grill, and Bottle Rocket

In addition, staff at all of Kim Bartmann's restaurants (Tiny Diner, Bryant Lake Bowl, Pat's Tap, Barbette, Bearcat) have been issued a letter in both Spanish and English informing them that they may participate in the strike without repercussion at work.