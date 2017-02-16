MSFA chair Michele Kelm-Helgen resigns amid controversy over use of suites at US Bank Stadium

- Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen has resigned.

Her resignation comes after the controversy over the use of suites at U.S. Bank Stadium for Minnesota Vikings games and major concerts.

In January, Kelm-Helgen told lawmakers she heard and understood the public outcry over the family members and friends of commissioners using two publicly owned suites at U.S. Bank Stadium

Statement from Michele Kelm-Helgen

I have been honored to serve the State of Minnesota as chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, working to build and open the largest construction project in state history - on time and on budget. I am also proud to have led MSFA's effort with other partners, that secured next year's Super Bowl, the upcoming NCAA Men's Final Four and the 2017 and 2018 ESPN's X Games that will be held in U.S. Bank Stadium.

Despite these successes, the ongoing discussion on the use of MSFA suites has become a distraction to marketing the stadium. If I could go back and start over again, MSFA would have had a public discussion on the use of these suites and forbid the use of them by family and friends from the start. When questions about the suites use were raised, MSFA took responsibility, and then passed and implemented a new policy in December that no longer allows family and friends in the suites.

But it is clear to me that the legislature wants to make changes in the governance structure of the stadium authority that go beyond the recommendations included in the Legislative Auditor's report. Their proposal also fails to hold all publicly-owned and operated sports venues to the same set of standards.

As a public servant, most concerned about the public interest, it is apparent that I have become the focus of the legislation that is being considered. Therefore, I believe it is in the public interest to remove myself from this discussion. I want to be clear that this is my decision, and my decision alone.

I hope that public oversight of the stadium and its operations continues. Perhaps better legislation will result, if my role is no longer part of the discussion and focus. Therefore, I am resigning my position as chair of the authority, effective March 8, 2017. I will make myself available to answer questions and provide for an orderly transition.

Again, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Minnesota for allowing me to serve you in delivering a world-class stadium that Minnesotans will enjoy and benefit from for decades to come. Lastly, I want to thank the Governor for entrusting me with this enormous responsibility, and for the work we have done together to achieve these significant accomplishments.

On Tuesday, lawmakers met to consider sweeping changes to the board that over sees U.S. Bank Stadium. The MSFA reform bill passed the Government Operations Committee on a 17-1 vote and now goes through the Government Finance Committee.

Statement from Chair Sarah Anderson on Kelm-Helgen’s resignation

"Chair Kelm-Helgen's resignation comes days after we learned that the MSFA—without proper authority—entered into million dollar contracts that continue a disturbing pattern of Democrats using this board to help their political allies. This is the People's Stadium, not the People Closest to the DFL Party's Stadium. House Republicans will continue to investigate the MSFA's activities and ensure that they are held accountable for breaching the public's trust and violating ethical principles. Our commitment is to everyday Minnesotans and we will continue to fight for them in this process."

Audit revelations

At a hearing about the use of two suites at U.S. Bank Stadium lawmakers were surprised to learn the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority actually controls a third VIP seating area, called a Cabin.

The Cabin is part of extra space the Vikings paid an additional $8.5 million to develop, but lawmakers said they had no idea the MSFA was paying the Vikings $300,000 for the next 5 years to lease the space and sell tickets to non-football events.

What would change?

The proposed changes to the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority would increase the number of seats on the authority from 5 to 7 and change who would appoint them. But the biggest change would limit how the suites are used and that use would have to comply with open meeting laws.

If approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor, a change in state law would also allow the state recover the costs associated with food, parking, tickets and use of stadium suites accrued prior to Jan. 1, 2017.