Son of St. Paul police officer shot and killed in Duluth

- A 22-year-old has died after being shot in Duluth on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the area of the 500 Block of East 11th Street. Police discovered a 22-year-old victim with gunshot wounds who has been identified as William Andrew Grahek.

Grahek is the son of Saint Paul Police Sgt. Jon Grahek. He grew up in Centerville and graduated from Centennial High School. He lived in Duluth and was studying at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Duluth Police do not have any suspects in custody.

Statement from University of Minnesota Duluth

"The campus community mourns the loss of Will Grahek and our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. We will continue to provide resources and support to the campus through the grieving process."

Statement from St. Paul Police Department

"William Grahek is the son of Saint Paul Police Sgt. Jon Grahek. He grew up in Centerville, Minn., and graduated from Centennial High School. He lived in Duluth, Minn., where he was studying at the University of Minnesota Duluth and was proud to serve as a specialist with the 312th Army Reserve Engineer Company, located on Park Point in Duluth.

"The Saint Paul Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family. The department will do all it can to support Sgt. Grahek and his loved ones during this difficult time and asks that everyone keep them in their prayers.

"The Graheks do not wish to make a public statement other than to say that they loved William very much and to thank everyone who has reached out to them with comforting words and support.

"The family asks that their privacy be respected as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member."

Statement from Army Reserve

"First and foremost, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the Grahek Family. William was a model Soldier, hard worker and great friend to many here at the 312th Engineer Company. We have no additional information as this time."