2 identified in 2 separate fatal crashes in Twin Cities

- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified two Minnesotans who were killed in two separate crashes in the Twin Cities metro earlier this month.

Hali Burchfield, 22, of Hartford was critically injured in a crash on southbound Interstate 35W near the 46th Street exit in Minneapolis around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 5. She died of her injuries on Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

On Feb. 4 shortly before 6 p.m., John Ingram, 50, of Brooklyn Park was walking through the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue North in Brooklyn Park when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. He died from his injuries four days later.

The crash remains under investigation.