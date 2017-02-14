Klobuchar calls for investigation into former National Security Adviser Flynn News Klobuchar calls for investigation into former National Security Adviser Flynn Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is among the lawmakers calling for an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his conversations with Russian officials.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer revealed Monday that President Donald Trump asked for Gen. Flynn’s resignation Monday night.

“The question wasn't whether he did anything improper or illegal, it's a question of whether he could be trusted further and that trust, rather the erosion of that trust, is the issue,” Spicer said.

Flynn spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in late December, the same day the Obama Administration placed sanctions on Russia for its alleged role in election-related hacking.

Several top officials, including Vice-President Mike Pence maintained Flynn did not discuss sanctions with Kislyak. But, Spicer confirmed the acting Attorney General alerted the White House on Jan. 26 that Flynn may have misled officials. He said President Trump ordered an investigation.

“The issue here is that the president got to the point where General Flynn’s misleading the Vice-President and others or the possibility that he had forgotten critical details of this important conversation reached a critical mass and an unsustainable situation.”

Democrats like Sen. Amy Klobuchar say the White House waited too long to act. She's joining the lawmakers in both parties calling for an investigation.

“What this really boils down to is you don't want a foreign government - no matter what the government is - trying to influence America, our elections, our democracy, and Russia is a foreign government that has tried to do that repeatedly,” Sen. Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar says both the Senate intelligence and judiciary committees will be looking into Flynn’s conversations and other Russia-related issues.