Maplewood's newest officer is the niece of slain cop Sgt. Joe Bergeron

- Maplewood’s newest police officer is the niece of slain officer Sgt. Joe Bergeron.

Ashley Bergeron was sworn in as Maplewood Police Department’s newest officer on Monday. Her uncle, Sgt. Joe Bergeron was killed in the line of duty on May 1, 2010. He was on St. Paul’s East Side searching for armed carjacking suspects when he was shot.

“Policing is a family affair… Ashley understands the nature of this family affair in ways that most of us do not. Ashley is the niece of slain Maplewood Police Sgt. Joe Bergeron.” Police Chief Paul Schnell said during Monday’s city council meeting.

Maplewood was Ashley’s first choice as the city she wanted to be a police officer in because she was so moved by the community and police department supported the Bergeron family after her uncle was killed in the line of duty.