Chance The Rapper announces tour, stops at Xcel Energy Center May 12

- Grammy winner Chance The Rapper just announced a spring tour and he’ll stop in St. Paul this May.

The 23-year-old picked up three awards at Sunday’s Grammy ceremony, including Best Rap Album for Coloring Book and Best New Artist. He's also the first artist to win a Grammy without selling physical copies of his music. The Chicago rapper has made himself known for remaining unsigned to any record label and putting his songs online for free.

He posted on the tour on all of his social media accounts. “Thank YOU GUYS for everything. Tour goes on sale at ChanceRaps.com at 7pm ET” he wrote.

thank YOU GUYS for everything. tour goes on sale at https://t.co/m5rYnxicio at 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/9PVAdLs8Vt — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 14, 2017

Chance will play at the Xcel Energy Center on May 12. Tickets go on sale at 6 p.m. Prices range from $39.50 - $79.50.