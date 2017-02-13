Blaine discontinues precautionary water boil advisory, school resumes

BLAINE, Minn. (KMSP) - The City of Blaine announced Monday night that it will discontinue the precautionary boil water advisory.
According to the city's website, the results of the test performed by a lab certified by the Minnesota Department of Health indicates that there are "no safety or contamination issues with the water. Residents and businesses may resume using water for normal day-to-day activities."
Anoka-Hennepin Schools also tweeted that school will be held as scheduled on Tuesday.
Test results can be found here.
Residents can find more information here.
Boil alert lifted. School will be held as scheduled at Blaine schools tomorrow. Thank you again for your patience during this time.— Anoka-Hennepin (@AHSchools) February 14, 2017