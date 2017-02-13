Blaine discontinues precautionary water boil advisory, school resumes

- The City of Blaine announced Monday night that it will discontinue the precautionary boil water advisory.

According to the city's website, the results of the test performed by a lab certified by the Minnesota Department of Health indicates that there are "no safety or contamination issues with the water. Residents and businesses may resume using water for normal day-to-day activities."

Anoka-Hennepin Schools also tweeted that school will be held as scheduled on Tuesday.

Test results can be found here.

Residents can find more information here.