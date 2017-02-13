P.J. Fleck hopes to make new Gophers fans by getting them to 'row the boat'

(KMSP) - New Gophers Football head coach P.J. Fleck says his goal is to hit the ground running every day.
In an interview with Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich, Fleck breaks down how he hopes to make new Gophers fans by getting them to “row the boat.”
