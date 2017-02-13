P.J. Fleck hopes to make new Gophers fans by getting them to 'row the boat' News P.J. Fleck hopes to make new Gophers fans by getting them to 'row the boat' New Gophers Football head coach P.J. Fleck says his goal is to hit the ground running every day.

- New Gophers Football head coach P.J. Fleck says his goal is to hit the ground running every day.

In an interview with Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich, Fleck breaks down how he hopes to make new Gophers fans by getting them to “row the boat.”