City of Blaine to announce water test results Monday night

- Following a citywide drop in water pressure on Sunday evening, the City of Blaine is working with a certified testing facility to complete water tests.

Results are expected around 10 p.m. Monday.

The precautionary boil advisory is still in effect until further notice. Updates will be provided on the City’s website.

According to the city, their initial investigation indicates the water pressure loss was because of an internal power supply failure at Water Tower #1 and the power supply failure disrupted the utility communication system. The power supply has been replaced and Blaine is working with outside experts to audit the utility system.

This is the second water issue the city has had in the past six weeks.

There will be a press conference at 3:30 p.m. at Blaine City Hall. Fox 9 has a crew on scene and will provide updates.