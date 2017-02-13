Shakopee police, school investigating images shared by students

- Shakopee police and the school district are investigating complaints of inappropriate images being shared among multiple students at Shakopee High School. Police told Fox 9 that criminal charges are possible.

“Shakopee Public Schools is investigating a matter that reportedly involves the transmittal of inappropriate images among some of our students,” the district said in a statement. “Due to data privacy restrictions, we can’t provide any further details. We are working with the Shakopee Police Department and providing assistance as needed. This is an open and active investigation. Therefore, no additional information will be released.”

“As we look into the matter, we want to encourage parents to talk to their children about the dangers of transmitting inappropriate images through email and/or text messages,” said a statement from Superintendent Dr. Rod Thompson. “Today’s students are connected to one another, and to the world, via digital technology more than any previous generation. Everything sent over the internet or a cell phone can be shared with the entire world, which is why it is important to exercise good judgment in sending and/or sharing messages and pictures. It is also imperative that parents talk with their children of all ages about social media and monitor their online social media use to help them navigate this new, everchanging online social world.”

