Lou Nanne on the first place Minnesota Wild

(KMSP) - With 80 points after 55 games, the Minnesota Wild have the best record in the Western Conference.
Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne joins Fox 9's Jim Rich to discuss how the team can maintain their winning ways.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(KMSP) - With 80 points after 55 games, the Minnesota Wild have the best record in the Western Conference.
Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne joins Fox 9's Jim Rich to discuss how the team can maintain their winning ways.