DAPL protesters rally outside home of U.S. Bank CEO

- Protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline took their message directly to the home of U.S. Bank CEO Richard Davis in Minneapolis Sunday.

The protest comes after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted an easement allowing pipe to be laid under Lake Oahe in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the pipeline.

“We're here because we've very concerned about U.S. Bank's involvement in funding the companies that are building the Dakota Access Pipeline, and also about Richard Davis' recent statements in support of Trump's policies,” said Ulla Nielsen, with the environmental group MN350.

The group referenced Davis’ January speech to the Economic Club of Minnesota, in which he said President Donald Trump’s agenda would be good for business.

The protest, with a Valentine’s Day theme, began at the Walker Art Center. From there, they marched to Davis’ home on Mount Curve Avenue. The group even performed a play outside of the house.

"I think part of the movement now and people getting out in the streets is not to wake up the people who are already awoke but to wake up the people on the sidelines,” said Richard Pilot, host of Native Roots Radio.

According to reports, U.S. Bank has committed $275 million in connection with the project. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on the protest or on the bank's reported financial ties to the project.