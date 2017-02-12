City of Blaine investigating water delivery problem

- Residents in Blaine are reporting issues with their water for the second time in the past several weeks

The City of Blaine wrote on Twitter that they have been notified of a “water delivery” problem in the city and that staff are looking into it.

Residents have been reporting low water pressure or no water in their homes, Bob Therres, the city’s Public Service manager, told Fox 9.

In January, Blaine experienced a city-wide water outage for a short period of time. The water was quickly restored, but residents were asked to boil water for 24 hours to ensure it was safe for consumption.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as we receive it.