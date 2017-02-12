North Dakota teen killed in Clay County, Minn. crash

- At least one teenager has died after a crash in Glyndon Township, Minnesota on Saturday night.

Three teens from North Dakota were driving west on Interstate 94 near MP 8 in Clay County around 10 p.m. when the car lost control and slid into the guard rail in the median.

The driver was an 18-year-old female, and her condition has not been released.

19-year-old passenger Carson Roney of Oakes, ND, did not survive the crash.

The other passenger, an 18-year-old female, survived with non-life threatening injuries.

All teens were wearing seatbelts.

State Patrol is investigating the crash and will release more information at a later time.