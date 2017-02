- A young woman suffered life threatening injuries in a crash in Brainerd, Minnesota on Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old of Brainerd was heading east on Oak Street, making a left turn onto north Highway 25 when she collided with a pickup that was going west on Highway 18, crossing Hwy 25.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the other driver did not sustain injuries despite not wearing a seatbelt.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt, and it is unknown if alcohol is involved.