Planned Parenthood supporters, protesters gather at St. Paul headquarters

- People from both sides of the issue gathered at Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday to voice their positions.

After Feb. 11 was marked as a day of national protest against Planned Parenthood clinics, the health center's representatives and supporters decided to show up in defense of its work.

At the site - 671 Vandalia Street - the "I Stand With Planned Parenthood" rally faced the "National Defund PP Rally."

According to police, about 6,000 people attended the event, with the vast majority on the pro-Planned Parenthood side. Aerial shots show the crowd of pink carrying signs.