Car goes through Lake Minnetonka, second incident in 24 hours

- Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies, Wayzata Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Wayzata Bay around 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing a car in the water.

Deputies from HCSO Water Patrol went into the water to confirm that nobody was still in the car. The owner also confirmed that everyone exited the car safely.

This is the second car to fall into Lake Minnetonka in less than 24 hours.

HCSO reminds people that ice conditions are never 100 percent safe, and due to warm weather this weekend, ice conditions may deteriorate quickly. A minimum of four inches of ice is recommended for walking and small group activities, and a minimum of eight inches is recommended to support a car or small pickup truck.

The sheriff's office also advises people "never to walk, snowmobile, or use an ATV on a channel. Check the ice thickness prior to attempting recreational activities."

People should also avoid venturing onto the ice at night, and they should wear a life jacket.



It is also important to keep your dog on a leash so that it doesn’t wander onto thin ice. You should not put your safety in jeopardy by following a dog onto thin ice.