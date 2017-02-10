Pickup truck falls through ice at Gray's Bay in Minnetonka

- A pickup truck driving on Gray's Bay in Minnetonka fell through the ice Friday evening and proved to be quite the headache to get out of the water.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, around the 4 p.m., pickup truck went through the ice.

The driver was only person inside and got out right away and wasn't injured.

Only the front end of the truck cracked through the ice and since the truck wasn't leaking, officials say the driver was responsible for getting the truck out.

About half a dozen towing cables broke in the process of removing the pickup from the bay. But around 6:30 p.m., the tow truck successfully pulled the it from the icy water.