U of M regents approve Fleck's $18 million contract

It's been weeks since PJ Fleck stepped on campus, but his contract has been waiting approval this entire time.

That came to an end on Friday, marking the start of a five-year run with the Gophers. It's a deal that's expensive at first look, but could be worth every penny for the university.

The Minnesota Board of Regents approved Fleck's $18 million contract, which will be paid out over five years. It's slated to go until January of 2022.

It does come with a hefty tag, Fleck is paid $3.5 million in his first year, in addition to transition costs, such as buyouts, that approximate to $5.6 million.

The decision was not unanimous. Regent Abdul Omari was the only regent opposed to the hiring. When asked why, he declined comment to Fox 9.

Fleck's contract will pay him $3.5 million in his first year, which is a big jump from Tracy Claeys, who made $1.4 million last year.



But in the big scheme, PJ Fleck's deal is right about in the middle of the Big Ten. According to USA Today, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh led the way as the highest paid coach with about $9 million, but that's balanced out by the lowest paid coaches in the conference, who receive $2 million or less.

The average last year was just over $3.5 million for a season, which is similar to what Fleck will make. That could increase with production bonuses for winning the Big Ten or others of that nature.