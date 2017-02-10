Officers arrest suspect wanted for Roseville murder

- A homicide suspect wanted by the Roseville Police Department for two counts of murder in the third degree is now in police custody.

At 3:27 p.m., officers from Centennial Lakes, Fridley, and Ramsey County Sheriff's Office arrested 50-year-old Victor Wayne Lynch at 33 Village Parkway in Circle Pines.

Centennial Lakes Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the residence. When they got there, they learned Lynch was there in hiding.

Fridley Police Department's K-9 came to assist with the arrest. After giving a final warning before releasing the K-9, Lynch surrendered himself to police.

Lynch will make his first court appearance next week.

