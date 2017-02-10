Minneapolis taxi driver robbed at gunpoint, suspect photos shared with all cabbies

- A Minneapolis cab company has shared surveillance photos and video with all taxi drivers in the Twin Cities metro after a driver was robbed at gunpoint early Friday, Feb. 10.

According to a spokesman for Blue and White Taxi, two men pulled a gun on a cab driver before running into an alley in south Minneapolis at about 5:30 a.m. Friday. It happened in the area of W. 35th Street and Aldrich Avenue S., just south of Uptown.

The incident – from pickup to robbery to escape -- was all captured on a dashboard-mounted camera. Blue and White said these cameras were installed on their fleet of cabs over the past two years, and have already paid for themselves.

Anybody with information can call Minneapolis police at 612-692-TIPS.