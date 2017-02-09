VIDEO: First ever downtown Minneapolis Polar Plunge

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - We've seen Polar Plunges before, but never in downtown Minneapolis. The very first Downtown Plunge was held Thursday afternoon at U.S. Bank Plaza.
Organizers brought in their own plunge pool to help downtowners celebrate the 20th anniversary of Polar Plunging. WATCH VIDEO
Take the next Plunge
Find a date and location and register at http://www.plungemn.org
FEB 10 & 11 – Rochester
FEB 11 – Woodbury
FEB 18 – Duluth
FEB 18 – Prior Lake
FEB 18 – St. Cloud
FEB 25 – Anoka County
FEB 25 – South Metro
FEB 26 – Alexandria
MAR 3 – Frozen Friday in Minneapolis
MAR 4 – Minneapolis
MAR 4 – Brainerd
MAR 11 – Eden Prairie
MAR 11 – Mille Lacs
MAR 11 – Buffalo
MAR 18 – Grand Rapids
MAR 18 – Warroad