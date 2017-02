- A young child has died of the flu, according to Minnesota health officials.

The health department says one pediatric influenza- related death was reported within the last week. This is the first death related to the flu this season.

715 people have been hospitalized due to the flu this season. There have been 77 outbreaks of influenza- like illness in K-12 schools throughout the state this season. 19 new outbreaks were reported this week.