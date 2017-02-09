Minnesota family affected by travel ban arrives at airport News Minnesota family affected by travel ban arrives at airport A Minnesota family is back together after being delayed in Somalia by President Donald Trump's travel ban. Their story is one of countless families affected by the executive order that’s currently under review by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

- A Minnesota family is back together after being delayed in Somalia by President Donald Trump's travel ban. Their story is one of countless families affected by the executive order that’s currently under review by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” said Kamaal Mohamed, reunited with his family at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. “It's been a long journey.”

Mohamed and his family were greeted at MSP Airport late Wednesday night after an uncertain trip back from Somalia. Mohamed and his two children are U.S. citizens and his wife a lawful permanent resident.

But when she was turned away from their Minnesota-bound flight, Mohamed was told to leave her behind and only take his children. Instead, he stayed in Hargeisa, Somalia for more than a week, eventually seizing the opportunity to re-enter the U.S. while the court consider the constitutionality of the travel ban affecting 7 mostly-Muslim countries.

“It's really hard when you don't know what the future might hold,” Mohamed said. “This happened today, you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow.”

"We're telling them not to leave until we know where this ends,” said Mohamud Noor of the confederation of Somali Community in Minnesota. “Keep resisting. We will not give up and will not give in."

SANCTUARY CITIES: Where Minneapolis stands

If you’re looking for a consistent definition of sanctuary city, there’s none to be found. The City of Minneapolis describes their version of a sanctuary city as a jurisdiction that will not “do the work of the federal government by asking about immigration status or assisting with an arrest of a person for violations of federal immigration laws.” KEEP READING

Nearly 150 immigrant physicians work toward health licensure in Minnesota

Minnesota has a doctor shortage, yet hundreds of immigrant doctors cannot practice in the state. It’s a problem with a first-of-its-kind solution: a state program to help immigrant doctors get into residency and then work in underserved communities. The Minnesota Department of Health estimates there are 250 to 400 immigrants who received medical degrees in other countries. The department also estimates a statewide shortage of 2,000 to 4,000 doctors, mostly in rural areas, by 2025. WATCH INTERVIEW