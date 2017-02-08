69-year-old Apple Valley man killed in crash on I-35

- An Apple Valley, Minnesota man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle on an exit ramp onto Interstate 35 near Cloquet and crashed Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a Ford pickup truck was exiting Highway 33 onto southbound I-35 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on the icy road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The car ran off the road and went down an embankment before coming to rest in a grove of trees.

John Shultz, 69, was killed in the crash. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time.