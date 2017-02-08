Get well soon Jeff! Fox 9's Jeff Passolt sidelined with hip fracture News Get well soon Jeff! Fox 9's Jeff Passolt sidelined with hip fracture Please join the Fox 9 family in wishing our beloved anchor Jeff Passolt a comfortable and speedy recovery. Jeff will be off the air for a few weeks after breaking his hip in an ice-related fall while on assignment.

Jeff posted some post-operation photos and the following message on Twitter: "Careful on slick sidewalks! After my interview at the Capitol with Gov. Dayton on Tuesday, I hit glare ice on the Cedar Street sidewalk. Wound up breaking my hip! Ouch! Keep watching Fox 9, I'll be back ASAP. Until then, the rest of the Fox 9ers will continue to bring you the best newscast in Minnesota!”

Wound up breaking my hip! Ouch! Keep watching Fox 9.. I'll be back ASAP. Until then the rest of the Fox 9ers.. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/XGasQYhlR7 — Jeff Passolt (@JeffPassoltFOX9) February 8, 2017

Crazy who run into at Phys Therapy. Like father like son! :-) pic.twitter.com/uIcRbXHAf4 — Jeff Passolt (@JeffPassoltFOX9) February 8, 2017

Jeff had surgery on Tuesday and is resting comfortably.