Get well soon Jeff! Fox 9's Jeff Passolt sidelined with hip fracture

Fox 9 anchor Jeff Passolt will be off the air for a few weeks after suffering a hip fracture in an ice-related fall.

Posted:Feb 08 2017 05:17PM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 05:55PM CST

(KMSP) - Please join the Fox 9 family in wishing our beloved anchor Jeff Passolt a comfortable and speedy recovery. Jeff will be off the air for a few weeks after breaking his hip in an ice-related fall while on assignment.

Jeff posted some post-operation photos and the following message on Twitter: "Careful on slick sidewalks! After my interview at the Capitol with Gov. Dayton on Tuesday, I hit glare ice on the Cedar Street sidewalk. Wound up breaking my hip! Ouch! Keep watching Fox 9, I'll be back ASAP. Until then, the rest of the Fox 9ers will continue to bring you the best newscast in Minnesota!”

Jeff had surgery on Tuesday and is resting comfortably.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories