Bill Cooper, former TCF CEO and GOP leader dies at 73

- The former CEO of TCF Bank and former leader of the Minnesota Republican Party has died.

Bill Cooper served as the CEO of TCF for nearly 30 years. He died Tuesday at the age of 73.

TCF Financial Corporation said in statement, “The entire TCF family is deeply saddened by the passing of Bill Cooper and we will miss his passion for our company, its people and his strong leadership of our board of directors.”

Statement from Republican Party Chairman Keith Downey:

"We are saddened at the loss of Bill Cooper and offer our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his family. Bill was a stalwart for our Party, instituting a number of innovations that serve us well to this day. He was also a very recognizable business leader, and what many don't know was his commitment to improving education in Minnesota, including later in life launching quite a number of very successful charter schools. In all of it Bill Cooper was an example of pursuing public service for the good of our state."

Cooper grew up in Detroit, Michigan. Memorial service and funeral arrangements are pending.