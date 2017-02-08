Recreational marijuana law proposed in Minnesota

- A second-term Democratic lawmaker from Minnetonka plans to introduce a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota. Rep. Jon Applebaum wants to add Minnesota to the list of 8 states that currently allow recreational marijuana sales and use -- a proposal that will likely fail in the state's Republican-controlled Legislature.

Rep. Applebaum wants recreational marijuana to be regulated like alcohol in Minnesota, and hopes the state can capitalize on the multi-million-dollar marijuana economy. Like Colorado, Applebaum would like to see tax revenues from marijuana sales put toward public school funding.

“The world is changing, and Minnesotans are rightfully developing different attitudes on marijuana,” Rep. Applebaum said in a statement. “Other states’ successes, along with the failed prohibition attempts of others, have validated the need for a statewide conversation on legalizing the personal, recreational use of marijuana."

“Ultimately, I envision a billion dollar ‘Made in Minnesota’ marijuana economy, where the products are grown by Minnesota farmers, distributed by Minnesota companies, and sold by Minnesota small business owners," he said. "Ideally, all tax proceeds would be directed towards funding Minnesota’s public schools and would result in lower taxes for Minnesota families.”

In a conference call with Capitol reporters Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said he does not support Rep. Applebaum's bill.

Proposed recreational marijuana rules

Rep. Applebaum’s bill would allow Minnesotans aged 21 and over to use, possess or purchase up to one ounce of marijuana for personal use. The bill also proposes a framework for the licensing and regulation of marijuana cultivation, harvesting, processing and retail sale, which would begin in 2019. Minnesotans would also be permitted to grow up to 6 marijuana plants at a time, with 3 or fewer being mature.

The use of marijuana in public places would be illegal, and driving under the influence of marijuana would be illegal

Minnesota's medical marijuana law

Medical marijuana became legal in Minnesota on July 1, 2015 after a bill full of restrictions and regulations passed the Legislature in 2014. Last year, the state added intractable pain to the list of qualifying conditions, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) will be added to the list on Aug. 1, 2017.