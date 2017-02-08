Forest Lake K9 officer Ranger dies during traffic stop

Forest Lake officer Nick Kent with Ranger.Photo courtesy the Forest Lake Police Department
Posted:Feb 08 2017 07:39AM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 09:26AM CST

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (KMSP) -

The Forest Lake Police Department is reporting K9 officer Ranger passed away last night while assisting on a call.

Ranger, a German Shepard, suffered cardiac arrest while assisting Forest Lake officers and the Minnesota State Patrol on a traffic stop near Hwy 61 and Hwy 97.

The department released the following statement on their Facebook page:

"It is with heavy hearts we post that we lost one of our own this morning. K9 Ranger passed away after assisting on a call late last night. Please keep FLPD and Officer Kent and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

 

 


